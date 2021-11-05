Friday, November 5, 2021
Maker Faire returns to Central Florida Fairgrounds next weekend
Posted
By Matthew Moyer
on Fri, Nov 5, 2021 at 10:48 AM
-
Photo courtesy Maker Faire/Facebook
Maker Faire Orlando
returns to action later this month, with a full spectrum of Orlando-area creativity and ingenuity taking over the Central Florida Fairgrounds.
Dubbed the "greatest show (& tell) on Earth," this year's Faire brings together more than 200 "exhibits, competitions, workshops" — including Circuit Church-affiliated synth wonks Void Modular
— and the obligatory much more. This state-of-the-DIY symposium includes lots of abilities to get your hands metaphorically dirty too, interacting with the various tech and gadgets on display.
Browse the full list of makers at Maker Faire's website
.
Maker Faire happens the weekend of Nov. 13-14 at the Fairgrounds. Single-day and weekend passes are currently available online through Maker Faire's
website.
–
