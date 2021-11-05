Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Friday, November 5, 2021

The Gist

Maker Faire returns to Central Florida Fairgrounds next weekend

Posted By on Fri, Nov 5, 2021 at 10:48 AM

click image PHOTO COURTESY MAKER FAIRE/FACEBOOK
  • Photo courtesy Maker Faire/Facebook

Maker Faire Orlando returns to action later this month, with a full spectrum of Orlando-area creativity and ingenuity taking over the Central Florida Fairgrounds.

Dubbed the "greatest show (& tell) on Earth," this year's Faire brings together more than 200  "exhibits, competitions, workshops" — including Circuit Church-affiliated synth wonks Void Modular — and the obligatory much more. This state-of-the-DIY symposium includes lots of abilities to get your hands metaphorically dirty too, interacting with the various tech and gadgets on display.



Browse the full list of makers at Maker Faire's website.

Maker Faire happens the weekend of Nov. 13-14 at the Fairgrounds. Single-day and weekend passes are currently available online through Maker Faire's website.



Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

  |  

More Blogs »

Trending

Related Locations

Speaking of...

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Mad Cow Theatre evicted from downtown Orlando headquarters Read More

  2. Billy Joel to headline Orlando's Camping World Stadium in March 2022 Read More

  3. Now available in Orlando, Publix and Instacart announce virtual convenience store with 30-minute delivery Read More

  4. Self-pour taproom Pour Choice opening Friday, Nov. 11, in Mills 50 Read More

  5. Castro lives rent-free in Florida lawmakers' heads, and they want to pass that on to your kids Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

November 3, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2021 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation