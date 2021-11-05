Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

Friday, November 5, 2021

Jeremiah's Italian Ice launches four new holiday flavors in Orlando this weekend

Posted By on Fri, Nov 5, 2021 at 11:43 AM

click to enlarge IMAGE COURTESY JEREMIAH'S ITALIAN ICE
  • image courtesy Jeremiah's Italian Ice

Just in time for our pending weekend cold front (hello, 50 degrees!), Jeremiah's Italian Ice locations are showing off some new holiday gelati combos with two never-before-enjoyed flavors.

Pumpkin Pie: Pumpkin pie-flavored ice with cookie butter crumbs.



Spicy Hot Chocolate: A new Mexican hot chocolate-inspired ice with mini marshmallows.

Candy Cane: New red peppermint-flavored ice with crushed candy cane pieces.

Gingerbread: Gingerbread-flavored ice with cookie butter crumbles.

If you can't bear to try these one at a time, Jeremiah's is also offering a flight of four in a cute four-compartment container, with each of the flavors and their mix-ins, for $7.99.

click to enlarge IMAGE COURTESY JEREMIAH'S ITALIAN ICE
  • Image courtesy Jeremiah's Italian ice
 

