House of Mouse Expo dives deep into Disney-adjacent fandom over Thanksgiving weekend

In a 1987 episode of, mailman Cliff Clavin's Christmas wish is to spend the holidays in Orlando. In 2021, that wish comes true — a little early, but who's counting.On Nov. 27-28, Thanksgiving weekend, John "Cliff Clavin" Ratzenberger — or you probably know him better as a ubiquitous voice presence on nearly every single Pixar film — will be one of the celebrity guests at the first House of Mouse Expo fan event at Embassy Suites by Hilton Orlando Lake Buena Vista South. This new fan convention focuses in on "properties from the big house of mouse (Disney, Pixar, Star Wars and Marvel)."Ratzenberger will be joined by the likes of Booboo Stewart (), Doug Jones () and Margaret Kerry (Tinkerbell in) for a weekend of autograph signings, photo ops, panels, vendors and costume contests. Also on tap is an after-hours event themed around Downtown Disney's long-lost nightlife — Pleasure Island Rewind.Tickets to the event are available through House of Mouse Expo's website