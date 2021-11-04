Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

Thursday, November 4, 2021

Self-pour taproom Pour Choice opening Friday, Nov. 11, in Mills 50

Posted By on Thu, Nov 4, 2021 at 5:23 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO COURTESY POUR CHOICE TAPHOUSE
  • Photo courtesy Pour Choice Taphouse

The 50-tap self-service taproom Pour Choice Taphouse will open at 1225 N. Mills Ave. Friday, Nov. 11.

Beverage options will include a selection of domestic, imported and local craft beer, wine, hard seltzer, kombucha and sake. A current and oft-updated list of taps is found on the Pour Choice website.



No need to swipe a credit card, either. When you enter, you'll be given an RFID-enabled wristband to track your tab and then cash out at the end of your hang.

The taproom will celebrate its grand opening starting at 2 p.m. Friday and continuing through the weekend with food tricks, a parking lot party, beer pong tourney and other events.



