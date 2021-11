Now available in Orlando, Publix and Instacart announce virtual convenience store with 30-minute delivery

click to enlarge Photo courtesy Publix

Forgot the rosemary for the stuffing? Ran out of eggs for the flan? Need another ribeye for an unexpected plus-one? No need to hop in the car.Today, Publix and Instacart announced an expanded offering intended to save your holiday cooking projects. The virtual convenience store — called "Publix Quick Picks" — allows customers to shop items and have them delivered within 30 minutes with Instacart Priority Delivery.Publix launched the program in Tampa in September with success, and will now expand it to all seven states home to the grocery store brand. Since the two brands launched their partnership in 2016, grocery delivery has become extremely popular, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.Ordering is now live on Instacart’s Convenience Hub and at Publix's online ordering portal