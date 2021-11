Mad Cow Theatre evicted from downtown Orlando headquarters

click to enlarge Mad Cow Theatre at 55 West in 2012

And … scene? The travails of Mad Cow Theatre came to a head on Wednesday, with the company being evicted from their downtown Orlando headquarters on Church Street by the City of Orlando. Bungalower broke the story late yesterday with confirmation and receipts — in the form of a Termination of Lease notice — that Mad Cow was officially evicted, effective. "Immediately" as in no one involved with Mad Cow can enter the building to retrieve anything in the way of personal items or equipment.On Tuesday, we reported that city of Orlando staff and Orlando Fringe had discussed Fringe taking over the downtown Orlando space after Mad Cow was served with a default on their lease agreement Oct. 20. Mad Cow owed $121,742 in unpaid fees to the City of Orlando.Now with this rather final development, the " initial discussions " between the City and Fringe over taking over the space on 55 W. Church St. look likely to accelerate.Or maybe not? On Wednesday, Mad Cow executive director Mitzi Maxwell told the Orlando Sentinel's Matt Palm that talks with the city were in fact ongoing for Mad Cow to remain in their current space, and she wants to work toward a "resolution."Meanwhile, the Mad Cow Theatre has not released an official statement in response to the eviction, and their Facebook and Twitter feeds have not been updated since Nov. 2.