Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, November 4, 2021

The Gist

Mad Cow Theatre evicted from downtown Orlando headquarters

Posted By on Thu, Nov 4, 2021 at 11:47 AM

click to enlarge Mad Cow Theatre at 55 West in 2012
  • Mad Cow Theatre at 55 West in 2012
And … scene? The travails of Mad Cow Theatre came to a head on Wednesday, with the company being evicted from their downtown Orlando headquarters on Church Street by the City of Orlando.

Bungalower broke the story late yesterday with confirmation and receipts — in the form of a Termination of Lease notice — that Mad Cow was officially evicted, effective immediately. "Immediately" as in no one involved with Mad Cow can enter the building to retrieve anything in the way of personal items or equipment.



On Tuesday, we reported that city of Orlando staff and Orlando Fringe had discussed Fringe taking over the downtown Orlando space after Mad Cow was served with a default on their lease agreement Oct. 20. Mad Cow owed $121,742 in unpaid fees to the City of Orlando.

Now with this rather final development, the "initial discussions" between the City and Fringe over taking over the space on 55 W. Church St. look likely to accelerate.

Or maybe not? On Wednesday, Mad Cow executive director Mitzi Maxwell told the Orlando Sentinel's Matt Palm that talks with the city were in fact ongoing for Mad Cow to remain in their current space, and she wants to work toward a "resolution."

Meanwhile, the Mad Cow Theatre has not released an official statement in response to the eviction, and their Facebook and Twitter feeds have not been updated since Nov. 2.



Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

  |  

More Blogs »

Trending

Related Locations

Speaking of...

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Castro lives rent-free in Florida lawmakers' heads, and they want to pass that on to your kids Read More

  2. Baseball-themed Innings Festival to bring Green Day, Incubus and more to Central Florida Read More

  3. Markeith Loyd found guilty in 2017 murder of Orlando Police Lt. Debra Clayton Read More

  4. Mexican restaurant Cantina Catrina to open Orlando outpost at the Florida Mall Read More

  5. Orange County school libraries, following in Brevard's footsteps, remove graphic novel 'Gender Queer' from shelves Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

November 3, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2021 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation