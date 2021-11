Joss Stone and Corinne Bailey-Rae co-headline Orlando's Dr. Phillips Center in January

click image Photo courtesy Joss Stone/Facebook

Soulful Brit singer-songwriters Joss Stone and Corinne Bailey-Rae are heading across the pond for a North American headlining tour in January, and they've got their sights set on Orlando.First up for the duo is an appearance on the Capital Jazz SuperCruise — imagine a jazz festival at sea — and then they return to the mainland for a handful of Florida dates, including a show at the Dr. Phillips Center.Both singers hit the mainstream in the early 2000s, Stone with debut album The Soul Sessions and Bailey-Rae with her self-titled debut that included hit single "Like A Star." But each has had staying power beyond the early hits.Stone and Bailey-Rae play the Walt Disney Theater at the Dr. Phillips Center on Jan. 23, 2022. Tickets are available now through the Dr. Phillips Center.