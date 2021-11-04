Thursday, November 4, 2021
Jock Lindsey's "Holiday" Bar opens at Disney Springs Nov. 5
By Holly V. Kapherr
on Thu, Nov 4, 2021 at 11:42 AM
Photo courtesy Walt Disney World Resort
Disney wasted no time transforming the parks from spooky spectacle to holiday wonderland overnight on Nov. 1, and the metamorphosis continues as Disney Springs restaurants and retailers begin rolling out their holiday offerings.
Jock Lindsey's Hangar Bar, the Indiana Jones-themed restaurant, will become the "Holiday" Bar starting Nov. 1, with limited-time seasonal food and beverage offerings.
Here's what's on the table during the holidays at the Hangar:
Seasonal Bites:
- Venison Slider – Sliders with venison sausage patties (sorry, Rudolph), arugula, tomato, and cranberry aioli on house-made buns.
- Fried Brussels Sprouts – Fried Brussels sprouts with bacon vinaigrette.
- Holiday Lights Deviled Eggs (above) – Colored deviled eggs with tobiko, and shrimp.
- Ham and Brie Flatbread – Shaved ham and Brie cheese, pomegranate seeds, Granny Smith apples, apple vinaigrette, and watercress.
- Cookies and Milk – Assorted Christmas cookies served with coquito.
- "Lump of Coal" – Cookies and cream ganache “coal.”
Cool-Weather Cocktails:
- Elf Elixir – Tequila, crème de menthe, and half & half with cookie crumb and Holly leaf sugar garnishes.
- Claus Mo (get it?) – Cosmopolitan with a shimmery twist, garnished with red and white sugar and a candy cane.
- Yule Mule – Gin, ginger beer, cranberry juice, and rosemary simple syrup with a holly-leaf sugar garnish.
