Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, November 3, 2021

The Gist

SeaWorld Orlando unveils their "Christmas Celebration" and holiday events to close out the year

Posted By on Wed, Nov 3, 2021 at 1:10 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO COURTESY SEAWORLD ORLANDO
  • Photo courtesy SeaWorld Orlando
Not to be outdone by Universal Orlando, SeaWorld this week released their own list of holiday events for their ongoing "Christmas Celebration" slated to kick off on Nov. 12.

SeaWorld's Christmas Celebration runs from Nov. 12-Jan. 2, 2022, and this year the Central Florida theme park is pulling out all the stops, with Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, Elmo and sundry Muppets all pitching in to usher in the Christmas season.



New attractions this year include:

Holiday Reflections: Fireworks and Fountains Finale: Nightly fireworks and lights presentation, choreographed to favorite songs fo the holiday season.
Elmo’s Christmas Wish Show: Cookie Monster, Rosita, Grover, Zoe and Elmo engage in some song, dance and holiday-themed follies.
Sounds of the Season: Festive concerts, performances and theatrical events.

These will be joined by the returning Sesame Street Christmas Parade, Winter Wonderland On Ice, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer Guests are immersed in the story of Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer at Rudolph’s ChristmasTown, Rudolph's Movie Experience Rudolph and ice skating at Bayside Stadium.

There are also celebrations planned for Kwanzaa (Dec. 26-Jan. 1), Hanukkah (Nov. 28-Dec. 6) and New Year's (Dec. 31).

These events and attractions are included with regular park admission. Tickets are available through SeaWorld.



Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

  |  

More Blogs »

Trending

Related Locations

Speaking of...

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. It seems likely that Orlando Fringe will take over the downtown space currently occupied by Mad Cow Theatre Read More

  2. Michelin stars are finally coming to Orlando-area restaurants Read More

  3. A wild offshore amusement park planned in Saudi Arabia could help Florida ease off its oil dependency Read More

  4. Universal Orlando reveals more holiday happenings for this year, including Mannheim Steamroller Read More

  5. University of Florida faces scrutiny after barring profs from testifying against state in voting rights case Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

November 3, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2021 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation