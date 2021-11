SeaWorld Orlando unveils their "Christmas Celebration" and holiday events to close out the year

click to enlarge Photo courtesy SeaWorld Orlando

Not to be outdone by Universal Orlando , SeaWorld this week released their own list of holiday events for their ongoing "Christmas Celebration" slated to kick off on Nov. 12. SeaWorld's Christmas Celebration runs from Nov. 12-Jan. 2, 2022, and this year the Central Florida theme park is pulling out all the stops, with Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, Elmo and sundry Muppets all pitching in to usher in the Christmas season.New attractions this year include:Nightly fireworks and lights presentation, choreographed to favorite songs fo the holiday season.Cookie Monster, Rosita, Grover, Zoe and Elmo engage in some song, dance and holiday-themed follies.Festive concerts, performances and theatrical events.These will be joined by the returning Sesame Street Christmas Parade, Winter Wonderland On Ice, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer Guests are immersed in the story of Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer at Rudolph’s ChristmasTown, Rudolph's Movie Experience Rudolph and ice skating at Bayside Stadium.There are also celebrations planned for Kwanzaa (Dec. 26-Jan. 1), Hanukkah (Nov. 28-Dec. 6) and New Year's (Dec. 31).These events and attractions are included with regular park admission. Tickets are available through SeaWorld