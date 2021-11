Markeith Loyd found guilty in 2017 murder of Orlando Police Lt. Debra Clayton

click to enlarge Photo via Orlando Police Department

Master Sergeant Debra Clayton, Orlando law enforcement officer allegedly shot and killed by Loyd.

After five hours of deliberation, jurors found Markeith Loyd guilty of the murder of Orlando Police Lt. Debra Clayton.Loyd was also found guilty of the attempted murder of a second police officer, and of a carjacking committed while attempting to flee the scene.Clayton encountered Loyd in the parking lot of a Walmart while he was on the run from the murder of his pregnant ex-girlfriend Sade Dixon. Loyd is already serving life in prison for the killing of Dixon and her unborn baby.The jury returns Saturday to begin penalty phase, in which they will decide whether or not Loyd will be sentenced to death.Although it's been announced that the jury must give a unanimous recommendation of death, in December 2020 the Florida Supreme Court ruled that judges may impose the death penalty, even if the jury's recommendation is not unanimous . At the very least, this suggests that a defense appeal may be possible.A reverse timeline of some of our coverage is below.