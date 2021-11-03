Baseball-themed Innings Festival to bring Green Day, Incubus and more to Central Florida

click to enlarge Photo by Ian Suarez for Orlando Wekly

Green Day live in Tampa, 2017

Here it is! Your starting lineup for Innings Festival Florida. ⚾️🥁 🌴 Check out who’s playing and get ready to step up to the plate this March. Pre-sale begins Thursday followed by the On Sale Friday! Sign up for texts/email to receive the pre-sale code! https://t.co/3YM8s7LTjQ pic.twitter.com/rzkRO2U6j0 — Innings Festival Florida (@inningsflorida) November 2, 2021

A baseball-themed music festival is coming to Tampa this spring, and the lineup has a few grand slams.The inaugural Innings Festival will take place at Raymond James Stadium Grounds on March 19-20, during the Grapefruit League’s spring training. The two-day event will feature 15 musical artists across three stages. As of now, headliners include Green Day, the Lumineers, Incubus, Khruangbin, 311, Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats, Jimmy Eat World, Goo Goo Dolls, O.A.R., Highly Suspect and more.The kid-friendly festival also promises a few MLB greats, including Ozzie Smith, Gary Sheffield, John Kruk, Lou Piniella, A.J. Pierzynski and more.Tickets go on sale this Friday, Nov. 5 at 10 a.m. Kids seven and under are free with one adult ticket purchase.