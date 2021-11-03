Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, November 3, 2021

The Heard

Baseball-themed Innings Festival to bring Green Day, Incubus and more to Central Florida

Posted By on Wed, Nov 3, 2021 at 10:45 AM

click to enlarge Green Day live in Tampa, 2017 - PHOTO BY IAN SUAREZ FOR ORLANDO WEKLY
  • Photo by Ian Suarez for Orlando Wekly
  • Green Day live in Tampa, 2017
A baseball-themed music festival is coming to Tampa this spring, and the lineup has a few grand slams.

The inaugural Innings Festival will take place at Raymond James Stadium Grounds on March 19-20, during the Grapefruit League’s spring training. The two-day event will feature 15 musical artists across three stages. As of now, headliners include Green Day, the Lumineers, Incubus, Khruangbin, 311, Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats, Jimmy Eat World, Goo Goo Dolls, O.A.R., Highly Suspect and more.



The kid-friendly festival also promises a few MLB greats, including Ozzie Smith, Gary Sheffield, John Kruk, Lou Piniella, A.J. Pierzynski and more.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, Nov. 5 at 10 a.m. Kids seven and under are free with one adult ticket purchase.

This post first appeared on the website of our sister paper, Creative Loafing Tampa.


Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More Blogs »

Trending

Related Locations

Speaking of...

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. A wild offshore amusement park planned in Saudi Arabia could help Florida ease off its oil dependency Read More

  2. Michelin stars are finally coming to Orlando-area restaurants Read More

  3. It seems likely that Orlando Fringe will take over the downtown space currently occupied by Mad Cow Theatre Read More

  4. Universal Orlando reveals more holiday happenings for this year, including Mannheim Steamroller Read More

  5. University of Florida faces scrutiny after barring profs from testifying against state in voting rights case Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

November 3, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2021 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation