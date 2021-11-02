Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

The Heard

Tuesday, November 2, 2021

The Heard

Shock-rock godfather Alice Cooper set to play Orlando in 2022

Posted By on Tue, Nov 2, 2021 at 10:00 AM

click image PHOTO COURTESY ALICE COOPER/FACEBOOK
  • Photo courtesy Alice Cooper/Facebook
Shock-rock godfather Alice Cooper is going to usher in 2022 with a short U.S. tour, and Orlando is one of eight cities where he'll be holding court.

The evergreen metal icon did a fair amount of touring in 2021 (and took up tap-dancing while off the road during the pandemic), and the guillotine is well-oiled and his band is road-tested.



The tour kicks off in the waning days of January in Cincinnati, before snaking down the East Coast to Florida in early February. There are two Florida dates, one here and one in Clearwater.

Cooper will be showing off songs from his newest, 21st album Detroit Stories — an homage to his hometown and the music that shaped him.

Cooper headlines the Hard Rock Live on Feb. 8, 2022 — a fine early Valentine's Day gift for the horror-hound in your life — and tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 5, through Ticketmaster.



