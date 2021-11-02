Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, November 2, 2021

The Heard

Kraftwerk concert in Orlando is back on for 2022

Posted By on Tue, Nov 2, 2021 at 10:23 AM

click image PHOTO COURTESY KRAFTWERK/FACEBOOK
  • Photo courtesy Kraftwerk/Facebook
You can't keep a good robot down.

The on-again, off-again U.S. tour by electronic music innovators Kraftwerk will happen in 2022, according to a suitably understated post on the band's Facebook account on Monday. And what's more the Orlando show — the sole Florida incursion — is back on.



The Kraftwerk 3-D tour of North America was derailed in 2020 by the pandemic, and during that time the band suffered the loss of founding member Florian Schneider.

But the system has been rebooted and the touring version of Kraftwerk, led by Ralf Hütter, will be kicking off their tour in St. Louis at the end of May. The Orlando show is June 22, and it's one of the few dates in the South, period.

The Kraftwerk 3-D shows grew out of a Kraftwerk retrospective at New York's MOMA in 2012, and the band have since taken this 3-D concert all around the world in the years following.

Tickets for this rescheduled date — still at the Dr. Phillips Center — will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 5, through the Dr. Phillips Center. Tickets for the 2020 date will be honored.



Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More Blogs »

Trending

Related Locations

Speaking of...

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Michelin stars are finally coming to Orlando-area restaurants Read More

  2. DeSantis casts himself as the resistance as Florida sues the Biden White House Read More

  3. Local op-ed: ‘Don’t give up the fight for immigration reform’ Read More

  4. After a long hiatus to grapple with animal rights controversy, Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey circus plans a comeback Read More

  5. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis calls special legislative session in brawl over Biden's vax mandate Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

October 27, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2021 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation