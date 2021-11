Kraftwerk concert in Orlando is back on for 2022

click image Photo courtesy Kraftwerk/Facebook

You can't keep a good robot down.The on-again, off-again U.S. tour by electronic music innovators Kraftwerk will happen in 2022, according to a suitably understated post on the band's Facebook account on Monday. And what's more the Orlando show — the sole Florida incursion — is back on.The Kraftwerk 3-D tour of North America was derailed in 2020 by the pandemic, and during that time the band suffered the loss of founding member Florian Schneider.But the system has been rebooted and the touring version of Kraftwerk, led by Ralf Hütter, will be kicking off their tour in St. Louis at the end of May. The Orlando show is June 22, and it's one of the few dates in the South, period.The Kraftwerk 3-D shows grew out of a Kraftwerk retrospective at New York's MOMA in 2012, and the band have since taken this 3-D concert all around the world in the years following. Tickets for this rescheduled date — still at the Dr. Phillips Center — will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 5, through the Dr. Phillips Center. Tickets for the 2020 date will be honored.