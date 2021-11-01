Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

The Heard

Monday, November 1, 2021

The Heard

Shake off your mosh-pit rustiness when Denzel Curry plays UCF's Homecoming concert on Thursday

Posted By on Mon, Nov 1, 2021 at 9:00 AM

click to enlarge DENZEL CURRY
  • Denzel Curry

I once saw a crowd at an outdoor Denzel Curry show mosh while Curry rapped a cappella. His DJ's equipment had cut out, but the energy of Curry's music was barely diminished. Young kids threw themselves into each other in the heat, ratcheting up to the point that people were flinging themselves off upper tree branches once the music finally came back.   

We can't think of a better way to shake off the rust of 18 months without a pit than heading to Addition Financial Arena on Thursday for Curry's set at the UCF Homecoming Concert. He's paired with Tinashe, the smooth R&B lifer who will either provide a false sense of calm or a nice cooldown, depending on the order of the lineup.



Tickets are $25 and available via Ticketmaster.

Location Details Addition Financial Arena
12777 N. Gemini Blvd.
UCF
Orlando, FL
407-823-6006
Arena
Map


