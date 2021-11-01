Michelin stars are finally coming to Orlando-area restaurants

click to enlarge image via guide.michelin.com

The world’s oldest and best-known restaurant rating system is finally coming to Florida.

Visit Florida, the state’s public-private tourism agency, announced today that it has reached an agreement to bring Michelin Guide to Florida. The first Michelin guide for Florida will debut in spring of 2022, and will only include the Tampa, Orlando and Miami metro areas.

"Michelin Guide inspectors look forward to discovering the world-class culinary landscape in Miami, Orlando and Tampa," said Gwendal Poullennec, international director of the Michelin Guides, in a press release. "From the excitement and glamour of Miami to Orlando's iconic attractions and the rich culture of Tampa's Gulf Coast, Florida's gastronomy is unique, diverse and intriguing for locals and travelers across the globe."

Founded in France in the late 1880s, the highly coveted rating guide system is nearly 120 years old and is found mostly in Europe. Until recently, Michelin ratings were only found in four U.S. metros: Chicago, New York, San Francisco, and Washington, D.C.

"VISIT FLORIDA, along with our destination partners, Visit Orlando, Visit Tampa Bay and the Greater Miami Convention and Visitors Bureau, are thrilled to partner with Michelin to develop a MICHELIN Guide to further establish Florida as a world-renowned culinary destination," added Dana Young, president and CEO of VISIT FLORIDA. "This gives Florida the opportunity to highlight the dynamic and unexpected culinary adventures the Sunshine State has to offer from locally-grown produce and fresh seafood to unique fusions from cultures around the world."