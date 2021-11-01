Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Monday, November 1, 2021

The Gist

Kissimmee's Hope Partnership to host a 'Hope Holiday Village' charity event in December

Posted By on Mon, Nov 1, 2021 at 12:58 PM

click image PHOTO COURTESY WIKIMEDIA COMMONS
  • Photo courtesy Wikimedia Commons
Mariah Carey declared late Sunday night that the holiday season was officially here as she smashed a hapless jack o' lantern to bits. Now, we don't know about all that — but we do know that Kissimmee's Hope Partnership also announced their "Hope Holiday Village" is set for December, and it benefits Central Floridians in need.

Hope Holiday Village, set to happen on Dec. 17-18, gives Hope Partnership's clients the opportunity to select holiday gifts for their families by appointment. And Hope is looking for donations of toys and time to make the holiday season a little merrier for those in need.



The Hope Partnership, located at 2420 Old Vineland Road in Kissimmee, is a nonprofit organization that attempts to assist those in Osceola County dealing with housing issues and food insecurity.

You can apply to become a volunteer with Hope Partnership or drop off toys in person.



Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More Blogs »

Trending

Speaking of...

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Orlando mom Victoria Triece barred from volunteering at Orange County schools after district discovered her OnlyFans account Read More

  2. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis warns companies against being too 'woke' at Orlando conference Read More

  3. Unitarian group will teach Florida students about ‘Forbidden Critical Race Theory’ for free next month Read More

  4. Historic downtown Orlando property — home to Tanqueray's bar — sold to New England realty group Read More

  5. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis calls special legislative session in brawl over Biden's vax mandate Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

October 27, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2021 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation