Kissimmee's Hope Partnership to host a 'Hope Holiday Village' charity event in December

Mariah Carey declared late Sunday night that the holiday season was officially here as she smashed a hapless jack o' lantern to bits. Now, we don't know about all that — but we do know that Kissimmee's Hope Partnership also announced their "Hope Holiday Village" is set for December, and it benefits Central Floridians in need.Hope Holiday Village, set to happen on Dec. 17-18, gives Hope Partnership's clients the opportunity to select holiday gifts for their families by appointment. And Hope is looking for donations of toys and time to make the holiday season a little merrier for those in need.The Hope Partnership , located at 2420 Old Vineland Road in Kissimmee, is a nonprofit organization that attempts to assist those in Osceola County dealing with housing issues and food insecurity.You can apply to become a volunteer with Hope Partnership or drop off toys in person.