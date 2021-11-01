Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Monday, November 1, 2021

The Gist

FusionFest returns to downtown Orlando on Thanksgiving weekend

Posted By on Mon, Nov 1, 2021 at 3:44 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO BY LL PRODUCTION, COURTESY FUSIONFEST
  • Photo by LL Production, courtesy FusionFest
FusionFest — the annual showcase for the many cultures that make Central Florida so vibrant — will be back in downtown Orlando for a fourth year on Thanksgiving weekend.

This year's event promises a myriad of music, film, dance, food, art, fashion, spoken word and interactive activities from all around the world, with 1,000 artists taking over the streets of downtown Orlando near the Dr. Phillips Center.



But this year's event also will see the debut of the Opening Spectacle to kick the weekend off, a massive fanfare of drums, horns and dancers that will function as a musical starter pistol for FusionFest.

Other programming innovations this year include a Family Village with plenty of activities for the kids and FLY with FusionFest, a raffle for two air tickets from Caribbean Airlines.

“FusionFest has become a mainstay of Orlando’s Thanksgiving calendar. It’s a kaleidoscopic fusion of aromas, sights, sounds, tastes, textures and fascinating short films that represent the diverse origins and heritages of our community," said FusionFest Chief Instigator Terry Olson and Managing Director Thali Sugisawa in a press statement. "It’s a colorful bazaar of live performances, music, food, displays, interactive exhibits and other experiences crafted to demonstrate the richness and depth of our area’s many ethnic traditions, which we can’t wait to present this year on another level.”

FusionFest happens on Saturday-Sunday, Nov. 27-28. The event is free, but "VIP Passports" are available for $25,



Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More Blogs »

Trending

Speaking of...

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Orlando mom Victoria Triece barred from volunteering at Orange County schools after district discovered her OnlyFans account Read More

  2. Local op-ed: ‘Don’t give up the fight for immigration reform’ Read More

  3. DeSantis casts himself as the resistance as Florida sues the Biden White House Read More

  4. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis warns companies against being too 'woke' at Orlando conference Read More

  5. After a long hiatus to grapple with animal rights controversy, Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey circus plans a comeback Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

October 27, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2021 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation