David Dondero returns to Orlando for intimate show at Stardust Thursday, Nov. 4

Event Details David Dondero, David Zim @ Stardust Video and Coffee 1842 E. Winter Park Road Audubon Park Orlando, FL When: Thu., Nov. 4, 8 p.m. 4079225533 Price: $7 Concerts/Events Map

Even though folk is in the name, the line between folk-punk and regular folk music has proven pretty rigid. It's rare that the crusties of Gainesville go on to play singer-songwriter music and unlikely that coffeeshop strummers play basement shows.David Dondero is the incredibly talented exception to the rule. The former member of This Bike Is a Pipe Bomb went on to become a beloved songwriter in his own right, and any live footage of Dondero and his guitar shows why.Dondero last made it our way in 2018, impressing our own Bao Le-Huu with songs that did everything but mince words. He's coming to Stardust Video & Coffee on Thursday following a run through Fest. Dondero will be supported by David Zim. Tickets are criminally cheap at just $7. The show starts at 8 p.m.