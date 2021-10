Visage nightclub reunion will happen in downtown Orlando in December

Since we will never tire of sharing WFTV's hard-hitting report on iconic Orlando alternative nightclub Visage, we were happy to see that this year's annual Visage reunion is happening in December. (So check out the video before you read any further.)Original DJ Paul Vaine will " crawl out of the crypt " and step behind the decks for an evening of classic alternative, indie, industrial and progressive music to summon up the spirit of those original Visage club nights.The Visage nightclub was a mecca for the burgeoning alternative and gothic scenes in Central Florida in the late 1980s and early ’90s. And though Visage is long gone, yearly "reunion" events bring a lot of the original "unique teenagers … who dance to the beat of alternative music" (credit to Todd Ulrich ) out of the woodwork and back on the dance floor.This year's Visage Reunion happens at the newly-rechristened Barbarella — and that phrase will definitely make some elder club-kids' heads spin — on Saturday, Dec. 11 at 8 p.m. Cover charge will be $7.