Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Monday, November 1, 2021

The Gist

Tony-winning musical 'Tootsie' comes to Dr. Phillips Center this week

Posted By on Mon, Nov 1, 2021 at 9:00 AM

click to enlarge screenshot_2021-10-29_12.38.13_pm.png

The musical version of Tootsie is the rare musical leap that maintains the spirit of the original film. That's almost definitely helped along by the campy, over-the-top nature of the Dustin Hoffman source material, something that has no trouble translating to a Broadway stage.

What we're saying is, you should go see Tootsie when it comes to the Dr. Phillips Center this week. The show runs for just six days in Orlando, starting on November 2.  Nightly shows run at 8 p.m. with matinees on the weekend. Sunday's shows are a bit earlier than the rest. Tickets start at $44. More information is available at the venue's website.



Tootsie is just one piece of a push toward normalcy at the theater. Expect runs of a Temptations jukebox musical, a Jesus Christ Superstar staging and the return of marijuana's favorite musical, Cats.



Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

  |  

More Blogs »

Trending

Speaking of...

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Orlando mom Victoria Triece barred from volunteering at Orange County schools after district discovered her OnlyFans account Read More

  2. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis warns companies against being too 'woke' at Orlando conference Read More

  3. Unitarian group will teach Florida students about ‘Forbidden Critical Race Theory’ for free next month Read More

  4. Historic downtown Orlando property — home to Tanqueray's bar — sold to New England realty group Read More

  5. Wall Street Plaza's Plazaween party back on for first time since pandemic began Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

October 27, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2021 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation