Friday, October 29, 2021

Orlando mom Victoria Triece barred from volunteering at Orange County schools after district discovered her OnlyFans account

Posted By on Fri, Oct 29, 2021 at 12:04 PM

click to enlarge SCREENSHOT VIA INSTAGRAM/VICTORIASNOOKS
  • Screenshot via Instagram/victoriasnooks

An Orange County mom has been barred from volunteering at her children's elementary school after officials were made aware of her job as an adult entertainer.

Victoria Triece said she had been volunteering with the Orange County school district for nearly five years when she received word from the district that she could no longer lend a hand at Sand Lake Elementary. She was booted from the county-wide volunteer program after a parent found her account on OnlyFans, a website where users can subscribe to models to receive explicit photos and videos.



Triece told reporters during a press conference at the office of her attorney that she never received an official letter stating that she'd been removed. Nevertheless, she's no longer included in the parent volunteer program.

“It affected a parent who went and paid to see my content, but then they had to go send in these photos of me to the school and make me not be allowed to be around children anymore, which I’ve done and dedicated my life to for pretty much five years‚” Triece  said, per the Orlando Sentinel. “I don’t know who was told what I do. And now I’m supposed to walk into the building and I don’t know what was said to my son’s teacher ... I don’t know what’s been said about me to anyone at that school.”

Triece was required to pass a background check to become a volunteer and has no criminal record.

OCPS has declined to comment on pending litigation, as Triece is preparing to sue the district for damages of $1 million. Triece rightfully put forth the argument in her press conference that her job should have no part in whether or not she can volunteer at her children's school. She also pointed out that the explicit photos of her have to be sought out by an adult who pays to access them.


“One minute of my job a day is not my whole life, it’s not my life of being a mom or being a parent,” she said. “I think everybody’s just floored because they’re like, ‘We know you, we know who you are.’”




