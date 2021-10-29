Orange County schools allow mask mandate to expire

click to enlarge Adobe

Students at Orange County Public Schools will be able to opt out of wearing a mask on campus with a note from their parents, starting on Monday.The change in policy comes as OCPS Superintendent Barbara Jenkins announced that she would not extend the district's controversial mask mandate in light of lowered rates of COVID-19 infection."After speaking with local medical advisers and board members, noting the significant reduction in the number of COVID-19 cases in Orange County, and hearing Mayor Demings announce the end of his local emergency order, Superintendent Jenkins determined not to extend the face mask mandate for students. Orange County Public Schools will return to required face masks with a parental opt-out provision starting Monday, Nov. 1," OCPS shared in a statement.The new rule only applies to students. Teachers, visitors, faculty and parents must still wear a mask on school grounds.