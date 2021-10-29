Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Friday, October 29, 2021

Bloggytown

Orange County schools allow mask mandate to expire

Posted By on Fri, Oct 29, 2021 at 10:42 AM

click to enlarge ADOBE
  • Adobe

Students at Orange County Public Schools will be able to opt out of wearing a mask on campus with a note from their parents, starting on Monday.

The change in policy comes as OCPS Superintendent Barbara Jenkins announced that she would not extend the district's controversial mask mandate in light of lowered rates of COVID-19 infection.



"After speaking with local medical advisers and board members, noting the significant reduction in the number of COVID-19 cases in Orange County, and hearing Mayor Demings announce the end of his local emergency order, Superintendent Jenkins determined not to extend the face mask mandate for students. Orange County Public Schools will return to required face masks with a parental opt-out provision starting Monday, Nov. 1," OCPS shared in a statement.

The new rule only applies to students. Teachers, visitors, faculty and parents must still wear a mask on school grounds.


Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

  |  

More Blogs »

Trending

Speaking of...

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Historic downtown Orlando property — home to Tanqueray's bar — sold to New England realty group Read More

  2. Unitarian group will teach Florida students about ‘Forbidden Critical Race Theory’ for free next month Read More

  3. Florida appeals court appears to side with state in school mask case Read More

  4. Seminole County school bus drivers plan sick-out protest over wages Read More

  5. Florida reps. Matt Gaetz and Anthony Sabatini holding rally at JB Boondocks Bar & Grill this weekend Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

October 27, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2021 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation