Parts of Central Florida under tornado watch as severe weather passes through area

Much of Central Florida is under a tornado watch today as storms move across the state.Flagler, Lake, Sumter, Marion and Volusia Counties are all under a tornado watch until 5 p.m. Metro Orlando is not currently under watch, though that could change as weather develops throughout the day. Severe weather is possible throughout Central Florida, even in counties not included in the watch.The severe weather is caused in part by a cold front moving into the area, which will bring pleasant temperatures throughout Halloween weekend. Expect highs in the mid-to-high 70s once the storm passes.If a tornado warning is issued in your area, move immediately to an interior room, away from windows. (We know you don't have a basement.) Stay safe out there, y'all.