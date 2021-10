Historic downtown Orlando property — home to Tanqueray's bar — sold to New England realty group

click image Photo courtesy Tanqueray's/Facebook

Perennial downtown dive bar Tanqueray's — recently immortalized in 'The Sims ' — weathered the pandemic, but the Central Florida real-estate sales boom might soon shift the bar's fortunes.The Orlando Business Journal on Thursday reported that the Historic Metcalf Building — home to basement tenant Tanqueray's and sundry attorneys and architects — sold for nearly $10 million to a New England realty group named FoxRock.This is the first time in roughly two decades that the property has changed ownership, also per. Located at the corner of Orange Avenue and Pine Street, the Historic Metcalf Building is right in the heart of downtown Orlando.Just how "historic" is the Historic Metcalf Building? Well, let us tell you! (Imagine this being delivered in Rodney Dangerfield's voice.) It's so historic it was built in 1923! It's so historic it was once considered Orlando's tallest skyscraper ! It's so historic it housed Disney's first Orlando business offices!With the ink still drying on the bill of sale, it's not immediately clear what changes are in store for the building or the tenants, if any.