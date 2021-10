Freakshow Horror Film Festival highlights local horror on Halloween weekend

click to enlarge Freakshow Horror Film Festival

Is it just us or have the big names in streaming really wimped out with their horror offerings this year? Few classics to be found and what is available is frequently buried under their own original programming. Where's the fright for those of us who haven't the cash to add niche streamers to our monthly spend?Turns out it's at a chain theater out near the airport. The Freakshow Horror Film Festival is a delightfully curated horror festival taking place at the Epic Theatres at Lee Vista over Halloween weekend. Local films, shorts and soon-to-be genre classics are on offer includingand the Taiwanese monster flick. Friday and Saturday's festivities include a filmmaker meet and greet beforehand at Marlow's Tavern and an afterparty at Rock & Brews.The fest concludes on Sunday afternoon with an awards ceremony. Single-day passes are $20 for Friday and $40 for Sunday. Three-day passes are a deal at $60. More info is available on Freakshow's website