The Heard

Wednesday, October 27, 2021

The Heard

Will's Pub offers a taste of The Fest tonight

Posted By on Wed, Oct 27, 2021 at 1:28 PM

click to enlarge Debt Neglector are just one of 15 acts playing tonight at Will's. - PHOTO COURTESY DEBT NEGLECTOR/FACEBOOK
  • Photo courtesy Debt Neglector/Facebook
  • Debt Neglector are just one of 15 acts playing tonight at Will's.

If you can make it to Gainesville for the first iteration of The Fest since 2019, you probably should. But for those of us who can't leave town for the sprawling Halloween weekend punk festival, the Will's Pub complex is throwing a warm-up show tonight featuring scores of acts who will be on hand for the PBR-fueled blowout.

Weekly faves Virginity and Debt Neglector will represent Central Florida while absolutely essential emo act Short Fictions lend a hand from Pittsburgh. The Raging Nathans and Canadian Rifle swoop in from Ohio and Illinois, respectively. Any Disney-loving punks should see if they can cop Keep Flying's incredible EPCOT-themed t-shirt.





All in all, it's going to be a rager with 15 acts for just $15. (Bring cash and buy merch, please.) Doors at 6.

Event Details Pre-Pre-FEST @ Will's Pub + Dirty Laundry + Lil Indies + Uncle Lou's
@ Will's Pub
1042 N. Mills Ave.
Mills 50
Orlando, FL
When: Wed., Oct. 27, 6 p.m.
Price: $20
Buy from Ticketmaster
Concerts/Events
Map
Location Details Will's Pub
Will's Pub
1042 N. Mills Ave.
Mills 50
Orlando, FL
4pm-2am daily
Bar/Pub and Music Club
Map




