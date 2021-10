Will's Pub offers a taste of The Fest tonight

click to enlarge Photo courtesy Debt Neglector/Facebook

Debt Neglector are just one of 15 acts playing tonight at Will's.

If you can make it to Gainesville for the first iteration of The Fest since 2019, you probably should. But for those of us who can't leave town for the sprawling Halloween weekend punk festival, the Will's Pub complex is throwing a warm-up show tonight featuring scores of acts who will be on hand for the PBR-fueled blowout.faves Virginity and Debt Neglector will represent Central Florida while absolutely essential emo act Short Fictions lend a hand from Pittsburgh. The Raging Nathans and Canadian Rifle swoop in from Ohio and Illinois, respectively. Any Disney-loving punks should see if they can cop Keep Flying's incredible EPCOT-themed t-shirt.All in all, it's going to be a rager with 15 acts for just $15 . (Bring cash and buy merch, please.) Doors at 6.