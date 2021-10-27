Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, October 27, 2021

Bloggytown

Push to ban smoking on Florida beaches intensifies

Posted By on Wed, Oct 27, 2021 at 10:11 AM

click to enlarge ADOBE
  • Adobe

The Florida League of Cities is trying to build support as a Senate committee next week is slated to take up a bill that would allow local governments to restrict smoking on beaches and in public parks.

The league sent an email Tuesday asking supporters to contact members of the Senate Community Affairs Committee, which is scheduled to consider the bill (SB 224) on Nov. 3.



“Current law prohibits local governments from setting up reasonable smoke-free zones so that our residents and visitors can enjoy public parks, playgrounds, recreation fields and beaches without exposure to unhealthy second-hand smoke,” the email said.

Sen. Joe Gruters, R-Sarasota, filed the bill for the 2022 legislative session after a similar proposal did not pass during the 2021 session. Rep. Randy Fine, R-Brevard County, and Rep. Thad Altman, R-Indialantic, are sponsoring a House version (HB 105) for the 2022 session, which starts in January. The bills would create an exemption to a law that gives the state control of regulation of smoking.



Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

  |  

More Blogs »

Trending

Speaking of...

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Florida's CFO pitches In-N-Out Burger on move to Florida following chain's vaccine mandate fight Read More

  2. Judge rules that online orders of medical marijuana are OK in Florida Read More

  3. The Milk District's new food hall concept Milkhouse is now serving on a soft opening basis Read More

  4. A Florida man applied for 60 entry-level jobs in a month to prove the so-called 'labor shortage' is a myth Read More

  5. Florida's surgeon general refused request to wear mask from state senator suffering from breast cancer Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

October 27, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2021 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation