Orlando Film Festival returns in downtown Orlando this week with a feast of film

The Orlando Film Festival returns with in-person programming on Thursday, showing a packed roster of independent feature films, documentaries and shorts at a new location.This year's OFF is going down at the CMX Plaza Cinema Café in downtown Orlando, at 155 S. Orange Ave ., from Oct. 28–Nov. 4. During that span of a week, OFF will showcase a bounty of roughly 200 films across genre and subject matter.Orlando Film Festival, now a worldly teenager at 16-years old, features films from around the globe and draws cinephiles and industry types from all around the country. One particularly august attendee, John Amos ), is set to receive the "Cinematic Icon Award" in the flesh.Amos' newest film,, filmed entirely in Central Florida, will be screened at OFF as well. Festival passes are available now, direct from OFF.