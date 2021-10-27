Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, October 27, 2021

Bloggytown

Florida faces class-action lawsuit over keeping minors in solitary confinement

Posted By on Wed, Oct 27, 2021 at 4:11 PM

click to enlarge ADOBE
  • Adobe

A federal judge has cleared the way for a class-action lawsuit against the Florida Department of Juvenile Justice about the use of solitary confinement for minors, including children with disabilities.

The lawsuit was filed in 2019 on behalf of individual juveniles, but U.S. District Judge Robert Hinkle last week approved a request to certify it as a class action on behalf of thousands of minors.



Hinkle said department data showed that between 2,720 and 3,853 juveniles were placed in solitary confinement at detention facilities each year from 2014 to 2020. Plaintiffs’ attorneys contend that the use of solitary confinement violates the U.S. Constitution and discriminates against children with disabilities in violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act and a federal law known as the Rehabilitation Act.

“To be sure, the plaintiffs have not proven that all —- or even any —- of these individuals were unconstitutionally placed in solitary confinement,” Hinkle wrote in the 15-page decision issued Friday. “But parties seeking class certification need not establish at the outset that they will ultimately prevail on the merits. It is enough that the plaintiffs have a substantial claim that the department’s custom, if not its ostensible policy, is to place children in isolation unnecessarily and to subject them to unconstitutional conditions. If the plaintiffs’ view of constitutional law ultimately wins out —- it might or might not —- the department’s method for deciding whether to place a child in solitary confinement will change for all these thousands of children, as will the conditions of their confinement.”

Plaintiffs’ attorneys from the Southern Poverty Law Center, Florida Legal Services and the Florida Justice Institute issued statements Wednesday praising the decision.

“We have compelling evidence that state officials have known for years about the damaging effects of solitary confinement but have refused to address them,” Leonard J. Laurenceau, staff attorney for the Southern Poverty Law Center, said in a statement. “We will also prove that the way Florida uses solitary confinement constitutes discrimination against children with disabilities in violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act and the Rehabilitation Act.”

The Department of Juvenile Justice fought the request for class certification, saying in a May brief that “behavioral confinement” is constitutional and does not violate the disabilities laws. Attorneys for the department also pointed to varying factors that might cause juveniles to be put into such confinement.

“The decision to confine each youth is made on an individualized, case-by-case basis,” the brief said. “The constellation of variables that go into a decision to place a youth in confinement and what a certain youth experiences while in confinement make it impossible to have a class. Each confinement would have to be individually examined, which does not lend itself to sweeping generalities by looking at numbers alone.”

But Hinkle wrote that the plaintiffs are challenging “practices that are consistently applied to children in department facilities across the state.”

“It is undoubtedly true, as the department asserts, that children are placed in solitary confinement for different reasons and, if properly placed there at all, can properly be kept there for different periods,” Hinkle wrote. “But the plaintiffs challenge the department’s standard for placing children in solitary, not just the standard’s application to each individual. The plaintiffs say the standard itself is flawed. This is a contention that raises common issues and can be answered one way or the other for the class as a whole.”

The named plaintiffs in the case are identified in Hinkle’s decision as G.H., a 15-year-old boy diagnosed with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, mood disorder, and post-traumatic stress disorder, and R.L., a 15-year-old girl diagnosed with conditions such as bipolar disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder and major depressive disorder. Hinkle wrote that both have been repeatedly placed in solitary confinement in juvenile-detention facilities.

Along with the allegations about violating the disabilities laws, the plaintiffs’ attorneys contend that the department’s practices violate constitutional prohibitions on cruel and unusual punishment. Hinkle has scheduled a trial in September 2022.


Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More Blogs »

Trending

Speaking of...

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Florida's CFO pitches In-N-Out Burger on move to Florida following chain's vaccine mandate fight Read More

  2. The Milk District's new food hall concept Milkhouse is now serving on a soft opening basis Read More

  3. Judge rules that online orders of medical marijuana are OK in Florida Read More

  4. A Florida man applied for 60 entry-level jobs in a month to prove the so-called 'labor shortage' is a myth Read More

  5. Florida's surgeon general says he can't communicate clearly while wearing a mask Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

October 27, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2021 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation