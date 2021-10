The Milk District's new food hall concept Milkhouse is now serving on a soft opening basis

click image Photo courtesy the Milkhouse/Facebook

The Milkhouse Eatery & Cocktails food hall in — where else? — the Milk District have quietly and stealthily thrown their doors open for a soft opening trial period starting Tuesday.When we last wrote about Milkhouse back in July , the roster of tenants for the hall was shaping up to include Cicchetti, Bagel Bruno (both courtesy Pizza Bruno's Bruno Zacchini), Kelly's Homemade Ice Cream, Itsa Chicken, Ravenous Pig Brewing Co., Foxtail Coffee, as well as Milkhouse Beer, Wine & Spirits operated by the Courtesy Bar.Milkhouse, located at 201 N. Bumby Ave. , was a concept resuscitated and guided through to this soft-opening point by Foxtail Coffee partners Alex Tchekmeian and Iain Yeakle But enough with the backstory, let's return to the present!An oblique Instagram post from Milkhouse on Monday that teased " Welcome to the Milkhouse " was corroborated by the ever-intrepid Bungalower , noting that the Milkhouse is indeed open for business starting Tuesday and continuing for an indeterminate period fo tiem.Soon enough, IG stories started being shared by Milkhouse that depicted patrons enjoying the wares on site.As of this writing, the Milkhouse is open for limited test-run hours seven days a week.