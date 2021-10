Orlando Beer Festival returns to Festival Park this November

click to enlarge

Having a few beers outside was one of the few joys left when the world went into lockdown. Now that the COVID-19 outlook is a bit less terrible and vaccination numbers continue to rise, we're bringing back the opportunity to have a beer in the park with 3,000 of your closest (respectfully distanced) friends.Orlando Beer Festival will return on November 13, 2021 at Festival Park in the Milk District. 33 local breweries, a couple of oddball wine and spirits types, a food truck rally and live music are all on offer. General admission tickets start at $45, with an $10 add-on option to get in one hour ahead of the hordes.VIPs get two hours of early access to the over 200 varieties of beer on offer (as well as a few exclusive cocktails we won't tell the plebs about). Crucially, for any serious day drinker, the VIP area includes private shaded seating and restrooms.The entire event is strictly 21+ (sorry, no kids). The park is dog-friendly. For more information, head over to www.orlandobeerfestival.com