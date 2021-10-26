Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

Tuesday, October 26, 2021

Orlando Beer Festival returns to Festival Park this November

Posted By on Tue, Oct 26, 2021 at 4:02 PM

Having a few beers outside was one of the few joys left when the world went into lockdown. Now that the COVID-19 outlook is a bit less terrible and vaccination numbers continue to rise, we're bringing back the opportunity to have a beer in the park with 3,000 of your closest (respectfully distanced) friends.

Orlando Beer Festival will return on November 13, 2021 at Festival Park in the Milk District. 33 local breweries, a couple of oddball wine and spirits types, a food truck rally and live music are all on offer. General admission tickets start at $45, with an $10 add-on option to get in one hour ahead of the hordes.



VIPs get two hours of early access to the over 200 varieties of beer on offer (as well as a few exclusive cocktails we won't tell the plebs about). Crucially, for any serious day drinker, the VIP area includes private shaded seating and restrooms.

The entire event is strictly 21+ (sorry, no kids). The park is dog-friendly. For more information, head over to www.orlandobeerfestival.com.
  
2911 E. Robinson St.
Winter Park Area
Orlando, FL
407-381-5310
