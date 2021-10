Florida's CFO pitches In-N-Out Burger on move to Florida following chain's vaccine mandate fight

click to enlarge Adobe

Florida's CFO Jimmy Patronis is pushing to bring the iconic West Coast burger chain In-N-Out to Florida, following the chain's pushback against vaccine mandates in California.The lone San Francisco location of the fast food chain was closed briefly after failing to check customers vaccination status, a requirement for indoor dining under a citywide mandate."We refuse to become the vaccination police for any government," In-N-Out chief legal officer Arnie Wensinger said in a statement to CBS It has since reopened without the use of its dining room, but Patronis is hoping to save the chain future headaches. He pitched a move to a state that gives not one single, solitary shit about its people in a letter to the chain's president, Lunsi Snyder.“I know how hard it is to turn a profit and make payroll on a good day, let alone when your own government is working to crush your business with absurd mandates . Once I heard the news of your shutdown for refusing to act as 'vaccine police,' I knew I had to reach out immediately,” he wrote.Patronis played up the corporate handouts on offer in Florida, the giveaways that allow Florida's natural environment to crumble while franchise owners can drive 45 minutes away from their burger fiefdoms to overly air-conditioned gypsum board boxes on land that was once set aside for conservation.“The business climate here is perfect, with no personal income tax, low corporate taxes, an educated workforce and a fantastic quality of life ." he wrote.If In-N-Out moved to Florida because it allows its business owners to run animal-style all over the health and safety of everyone else, it wouldn't be the first. The sentient set of meat sweats behind Nick Filet opened their first location outside of Pennsylvania in Orlando because Florida was less likely to ding them for putting people at risk.