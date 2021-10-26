Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

Tuesday, October 26, 2021

Florida Dragstrip Riot 5 brings muscle cars to Orlando Speed World this weekend

Posted By on Tue, Oct 26, 2021 at 12:37 PM

click to enlarge screenshot_2021-10-26_11.28.40_am.png

It's a generally accepted truism that things feel worse all the time. The last year or so has done little to dispel the idea that the trajectory of the world in general is pointing down. But that doesn't mean we can't stave it off with some good, old fashioned nostalgia.

Feel a blast from the past (and a funny car's engine) at this year's Florida Dragstrip Riot. The fifth incarnation of the two-day bash of racing and music will take over Orlando Speed World on Friday and Saturday with muscle cars, mini bikes and all manner of motors in between vying for attention on the dragstrip.



The fun kicks off on Friday evening at 5 pm, leading up to an opening night show from Big Jef Special. The gates reopen on Saturday at 8 a.m. for a full day of races. Admission is $20/day. More info can be found here.

Location Details Orlando Speed World
19164 E. Colonial Drive
East
Orlando, FL
General Goods & Services
Map




Related Events

  • User Submitted
    Florida Dragstrip Riot 5 Big Jef Special Concert @ Orlando Speed World

    • Fri., Oct. 29, 6 p.m.-12 a.m. $20

