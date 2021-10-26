Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

Tuesday, October 26, 2021

Comedian Tig Notaro wants to say 'Hello Again' to Orlando in 2022

Posted By on Tue, Oct 26, 2021 at 1:25 PM

click image PHOTO COURTESY TIG NOTARO/FACEBOOK
  • Photo courtesy Tig Notaro/Facebook
Comedian Tig Notaro is ready to say 'Hello Again" to Orlando, with a live performance scheduled for early 2022.

Notaro announced her three-month "Hello Again" trek this week. The tour kicks off in January in Pittsburgh and finally winds its way down into Florida for three shows in February. Notaro will headline the Plaza Live on Feb. 21, 2022.



Notaro most recently released her animated stand-up special Drawn through HBO over the summer, an experiment in format and presentation Vulture called "beguiling."

"Just want everyone to know how seriously I take the social distancing and home quarantine actions during the COVID-19 pandemic. All shows are subject to change as new details arise. Check with each venue and with my website before plans to attend any show. Most importantly — PLEASE stay safe and healthy so we can meet in the flesh.," said Notaro in a statement to Brooklyn Vegan about tour protocols. (In other words, blame DeSantis when she ends up canceling this show because of the ban on vaccine "mandates.")

Tickets for Tig Notaro at the Plaza Live can be snapped up through AXS.



Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

