Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Friday, October 22, 2021

The Heard

Umphrey's McGee replaces Joe Russo's Almost Dead as Hulaween headliner

Posted By on Fri, Oct 22, 2021 at 11:34 AM



Hulaween is fast approaching and Florida's jam band-loving folks are gearing up to descend on Live Oak for three nights of noodling and bass drops. Unfortunately for some, the band Joe Russo's Almost Dead won't be there.



The act was forced to drop their headlining slot due to "unforeseen circumstances" with Umphrey's McGee stepping in to fill the void. Fortunately, there isn't a single person on Earth who is a fan of just one jam band. So it's likely that the audience who are there for String Cheese Incident and JRAD will be plenty happy with this new development.

Hulaween is the eighth run-through of the fest at Spirit of Suwannee Music Park and the sold-out event will run from Thursday, October 28 to Halloween. Other notables playing the fest include Skrillex, My Morning Jacket, Leon Bridges and Khruangbin.

Location Details Spirit of the Suwannee Music Park
3076 95th Drive
Elsewhere
Live Oak, FL
(386) 364-1683
Performance Space
Map




Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More Blogs »

Trending

Speaking of...

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. A Florida man applied for 60 entry-level jobs in a month to prove the so-called 'labor shortage' is a myth Read More

  2. Florida Cannabis Festival returns to Mount Dora in November Read More

  3. Legoland announces plans to reopen one of Cypress Gardens' most historic attractions Read More

  4. Florida's new surgeon general questions COVID-19 vaccine effectiveness Read More

  5. Man commits suicide by jumping from Cititower balcony Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

October 20, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2021 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation