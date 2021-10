Italian chain Spoleto returning to Orlando as a ghost kitchen

click image Photo courtesy Spoleto/Facebook

Last year we wrote about the closing of all the Orlando area locations of Italian destination Spoleto, but it looks like the fast-casual restaurant is rising from the metaphorical grave as a ghost (kitchen) locally.In spring of 2020, the Brazil-based Italian chain abruptly shuttered all Central Florida outposts abruptly due to the pandemic's impact on restaurants locally and nationally.But now, according to the Orlando Business Journal , Spoleto will be returning to Orlando as a pickup and delivery-only ghost kitchen.Spoleto has signed a one-year lease, also per, to become a tenant at the Dollins Food Hall near downtown Orlando, fast becoming a hub for ghost kitchen operations in the area. (Including White Castle!)The (re)opening date for the new model Spoleto has yet to be announced, but devotees of the restaurant will again be able to indulge, just in the comfort of their own homes.