Friday, October 22, 2021

Florida Jerk Festival brings Caribbean music, food to Lake Lorna Doone Park on Sunday

Posted By on Fri, Oct 22, 2021 at 11:09 AM

click to enlarge Florida Jerk Festival comes to Lake Lorna Doone Park on October 24. - PHOTO VIA FLORIDA JERK FESTIVAL/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Florida Jerk Festival/Facebook
  • Florida Jerk Festival comes to Lake Lorna Doone Park on October 24.

Though they took a few years off, reports of the Florida Jerk Festival's death were an exaggeration. The Caribbean celebration returns to Lake Lorna Doone Park this Sunday (October 24) with a healthy slate of food and music.

On the music front, the fest will be a cross-section of Caribbean styles. Soca music, reggae and dancehall will all get their moment to shine via 
Nadia Batson, Baby Cham and Third World respectively. While that's an absolutely solid bill, the highlight for many will be the fest's midway of spiced meat, The Jerk Experience.



The event runs from 2 to 10 p.m. Admission to this sampling area can be purchased separate from the full event tickets for $20. Anyone who wants to take in the concert can buy a general admission ticket for $40. VIP tickets, which include a catered menu and access to near-stage areas and unlimited food and drink, go for $150. Children under 12 get in free. Tickets and more info are available here.

Location Details Lorna Doone Park
1519 W. Church St.
Downtown
Orlando, FL
General Goods & Services
Map


