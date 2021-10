Florida Jerk Festival brings Caribbean music, food to Lake Lorna Doone Park on Sunday

click to enlarge Photo via Florida Jerk Festival/Facebook

Nadia Batson, Baby Cham and Third World respectively. While that's an absolutely solid bill, the highlight for many will be the fest's midway of spiced meat, The Jerk Experience.The event runs from 2 to 10 p.m. Admission to this sampling area can be purchased separate from the full event tickets for $20. Anyone who wants to take in the concert can buy a general admission ticket for $40. VIP tickets, which include a catered menu and access to near-stage areas and unlimited food and drink, go for $150. Children under 12 get in free. Tickets and more info are available here

Though they took a few years off, reports of the Florida Jerk Festival's death were an exaggeration. The Caribbean celebration returns to Lake Lorna Doone Park this Sunday (October 24) with a healthy slate of food and music.On the music front, the fest will be a cross-section of Caribbean styles. Soca music, reggae and dancehall will all get their moment to shine via