Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, October 21, 2021

The Gist

Florida Cannabis Festival returns to Mount Dora in November

Posted By on Thu, Oct 21, 2021 at 11:28 AM

click to enlarge Some of the goods available from 2020's Florida Cannabis Festival - PHOTO BY SETH KUBERSKY
  • Photo by Seth Kubersky
  • Some of the goods available from 2020's Florida Cannabis Festival
Mount Dora is about to get conspicuously mellow once again as the Florida Cannabis Festival returns in early November.

For a second year, Renninger's Twin Markets will be host to the Festival, assembling a small army of vendors, along food options, live music and cannabis advocacy. Currently, there are 200 vendors scheduled to table over that weekend.



Live Active Culture's Seth Kubersky went to last year's inaugural event and took a bundle of photos to give you a taste of the action.

“The Florida Cannabis Festival is designed as a celebration of Florida’s cannabis culture. We are proud that our festival brings so many together to celebrate the plant,” said Mandy Zick, co-owner of Cannabis Fest promoter Zick Productions, in a press statement.

The Florida Cannabis Festival happens on Saturday-Sunday, Nov. 6-7 from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. each day. The event is free to attend.



Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

  |  

More Blogs »

Trending

Related Locations

Speaking of...

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. A Florida man applied for 60 entry-level jobs in a month to prove the so-called 'labor shortage' is a myth Read More

  2. Man commits suicide by jumping from Cititower balcony Read More

  3. SeaWorld Orlando's decrepit Wild Arctic simulator isn't long for this world Read More

  4. Orange County Fire & Rescue chief fired over refusal to discipline employees who bucked COVID-19 vaccine mandate Read More

  5. Alt-right troll, congressional hopeful Laura Loomer has raised over $100k this quarter (but none of it came from her Central Florida district) Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

October 20, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2021 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation