Florida Cannabis Festival returns to Mount Dora in November

Some of the goods available from 2020's Florida Cannabis Festival

Mount Dora is about to get conspicuously mellow once again as the Florida Cannabis Festival returns in early November.For a second year, Renninger's Twin Markets will be host to the Festival, assembling a small army of vendors, along food options, live music and cannabis advocacy. Currently, there are 200 vendors scheduled to table over that weekend.Live Active Culture's Seth Kubersky went to last year's inaugural event and took a bundle of photos to give you a taste of the action.“The Florida Cannabis Festival is designed as a celebration of Florida’s cannabis culture. We are proud that our festival brings so many together to celebrate the plant,” said Mandy Zick, co-owner of Cannabis Fest promoter Zick Productions, in a press statement.The Florida Cannabis Festival happens on Saturday-Sunday, Nov. 6-7 from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. each day. The event is free to attend.