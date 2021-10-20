Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

Tip Jar

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, October 20, 2021

Tip Jar

Pour Choice Taphouse on Mills Avenue is in soft opening mode

Posted By on Wed, Oct 20, 2021 at 12:24 PM

click image PHOTO COURTESY POUR CHOICE TAPHOUSE
  • Photo courtesy Pour Choice Taphouse
New Mills 50 spirits emporium the Pour Choice Taphouse is currently in soft opening mode. So if you want to get a sneak peek at this "self-pouring" taproom, now's the time.

An Instagram post on Tuesday, casually broke the news that Pour Choice's doors are open for a test run. And according to the post, they had an "amazing opening weekend."



Pour Choice Taphouse boasts 50 taps worth of wine, beer and cider that operate on, essentially, a soda fountain basis for maximum choice. (Note: There's a whole check-in, wristband procedure so you can't just walk in and stick your mouth under the nearest tap.)


Pour Choice is located at 1223 N. Mills Ave., next to Pop Thai. The grand opening date will be announced soon, but in the meantime the establishment is open seven days a week, starting at 4 p.m. on weekdays and 11 a.m. on weekends.


Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

  |  

More Blogs »

Trending

Speaking of...

More on Tip Jar

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Man commits suicide by jumping from Cititower balcony Read More

  2. A Florida man applied for 60 entry-level jobs in a month to prove the so-called 'labor shortage' is a myth Read More

  3. SeaWorld Orlando's decrepit Wild Arctic simulator isn't long for this world Read More

  4. Video shows alt-right, anti-vaxxer Laura Loomer being thrown out of Orlando's Relax Grill at Lake Eola Read More

  5. Alt-right troll, congressional hopeful Laura Loomer has raised over $100k this quarter (but none of it came from her Central Florida district) Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

October 20, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2021 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation