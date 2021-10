Pour Choice Taphouse on Mills Avenue is in soft opening mode

click image Photo courtesy Pour Choice Taphouse

New Mills 50 spirits emporium the Pour Choice Taphouse is currently in soft opening mode. So if you want to get a sneak peek at this "self-pouring" taproom, now's the time.An Instagram post on Tuesday, casually broke the news that Pour Choice's doors are open for a test run. And according to the post, they had an "amazing opening weekend."Pour Choice Taphouse boasts 50 taps worth of wine, beer and cider that operate on, essentially, a soda fountain basis for maximum choice. (Note: There's a whole check-in, wristband procedure so you can't just walk in and stick your mouth under the nearest tap.)Pour Choice is located at 1223 N. Mills Ave. , next to Pop Thai. The grand opening date will be announced soon, but in the meantime the establishment is open seven days a week, starting at 4 p.m. on weekdays and 11 a.m. on weekends.