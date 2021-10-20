Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

Wednesday, October 20, 2021

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Florida continue to drop

Posted By on Wed, Oct 20, 2021 at 10:11 AM

click to enlarge ADOBE
  • Adobe

The numbers of Florida residents hospitalized and in intensive-care units because of COVID-19 continue to drop.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services posted data Tuesday that showed 2,852 inpatients at Florida hospitals had COVID-19, down from 3,945 a week earlier and 5,414 on Oct. 1. Similarly, the federal website Tuesday reported 762 patients with COVID-19 were in Florida intensive-care units, down from 1,081 a week earlier and 1,425 on Oct. 1.



Florida saw a surge in cases and hospitalizations in July and August as the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus swept across the state. But the state has had a steady decline in hospitalizations in September and October.




