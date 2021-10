Alt-right troll, congressional hopeful Laura Loomer has raised over $100k this quarter (but none of it came from her Central Florida district)

click to enlarge Screenshot via Reddit

Laura Loomer has raised over $100,000 this quarter for her congressional campaign, but not one red cent of it came from the Central Florida district she plans to represent.That news comes courtesy of Florida Politics , who report that the alt-right troll and would-be representative has raised $106K in donations from across the nation, with the notable exception of Florida's 11th congressional district. Only 26 people or organizations in the entire state of Florida gave to Loomer's campaign.The website reports that a woman in Eustis and a man in Davenport both gave to Loomer, though they fall just outside of the confines of CD 11.Loomer has a habit of being not entirely welcome wherever she lands, so her support coming from outside of the district where she hopes to unseat Republican Dan Webster makes a good bit of sense. Recently, Loomer was seen shuffling out of an Orlando restaurant with a crowd of anti-vax clods after they say the staff insulted them.