Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, October 20, 2021

Bloggytown

Alt-right troll, congressional hopeful Laura Loomer has raised over $100k this quarter (but none of it came from her Central Florida district)

Posted By on Wed, Oct 20, 2021 at 11:42 AM

click to enlarge SCREENSHOT VIA REDDIT
  • Screenshot via Reddit

Laura Loomer has raised over $100,000 this quarter for her congressional campaign, but not one red cent of it came from the Central Florida district she plans to represent.

That news comes courtesy of Florida Politics, who report that the alt-right troll and would-be representative has raised $106K in donations from across the nation, with the notable exception of Florida's 11th congressional district. Only 26 people or organizations in the entire state of Florida gave to Loomer's campaign.



The website reports that a woman in Eustis and a man in Davenport both gave to Loomer, though they fall just outside of the confines of CD 11.

Loomer has a habit of being not entirely welcome wherever she lands, so her support coming from outside of the district where she hopes to unseat Republican Dan Webster makes a good bit of sense. Recently, Loomer was seen shuffling out of an Orlando restaurant with a crowd of anti-vax clods after they say the staff insulted them.




Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

  |  

More Blogs »

Trending

Speaking of...

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. A Florida man applied for 60 entry-level jobs in a month to prove the so-called 'labor shortage' is a myth Read More

  2. Man commits suicide by jumping from Cititower balcony Read More

  3. SeaWorld Orlando's decrepit Wild Arctic simulator isn't long for this world Read More

  4. Orange County Fire & Rescue chief fired over refusal to discipline employees who bucked COVID-19 vaccine mandate Read More

  5. COVID-19 hospitalizations in Florida continue to drop Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

October 20, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2021 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation