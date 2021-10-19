Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, October 19, 2021

Bloggytown

Florida Department of Education considers adding military hero worship to state civics courses

Posted By on Tue, Oct 19, 2021 at 10:15 AM

click to enlarge ADOBE
  • Adobe

The State Board of Education on Wednesday will consider adopting a proposal aimed at reshaping the way civic education is taught in public schools, culminating an effort set in motion by lawmakers this spring.

Making changes that inject patriotism into the curriculum was a priority of top Republican lawmakers and Gov. Ron DeSantis during the legislative session that ended April 30.



DeSantis signed a measure (HB 5) into law in June that called for giving Florida students an “understanding of the civic-minded expectations, developed by the State Board of Education, of an upright and desirable citizenry that recognizes and accepts responsibility for preserving and defending the blessings of liberty inherited from prior generations and secured by the United States Constitution.”

A proposed rule that the state board will consider Wednesday, in part, deals with directing the state Department of Education to require students to understand America’s founding documents, something DeSantis touted when he signed the measure.

“Understanding the Bill of Rights, understanding other key amendments to the Constitution, understanding the differences between (the) federal and state Constitution,” DeSantis said during a bill-signing event. “There’s all these different things that I think are fundamental.”

The proposed rule, which would update curriculum for kindergarten through 12th grade, also involves instilling patriotic values in schoolchildren.

For instance, the proposed rule lays out several characteristics of what would make students an “upright and desirable” citizen.

The proposal says that such a citizen should display “civic virtue and self-government that promotes the success of the United States constitutional republic through personal responsibility, civility, and respect in political, social, and religious discourse and lawful civic engagement.”

The proposed rule also says a desirable citizen respects “the military, elected officials, civic leaders, public servants, and all those who have defended the blessings of liberty in pursuit of the common good, even at personal risk.”

A separate part of the proposal says upright citizens appreciate “the price paid by previous generations to secure the blessings of liberty and why it is the responsibility of current and future generations to preserve it.”

If the proposal is adopted by the state board, filled with DeSantis appointees, Florida students also will be taught that that “political ideologies, such as communism and totalitarianism, conflict with the principles of freedom and democracy essential to preserving the United States constitutional republic.”

The law that triggered the proposed rule also directed the Department of Education to create a video library that includes first-person accounts of “victims of other nations' governing philosophies” with the goal of comparing those philosophies to that of the U.S.

The proposal being weighed Wednesday looks to build on curriculum standards for civics, government and other subject areas adopted by the state board in July.


Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

  |  

More Blogs »

Trending

Speaking of...

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Video shows alt-right, anti-vaxxer Laura Loomer being thrown out of Orlando's Relax Grill at Lake Eola Read More

  2. SeaWorld Orlando's decrepit Wild Arctic simulator isn't long for this world Read More

  3. Following a pandemic lull, Universal Studios Florida has major changes planned for next year Read More

  4. Florida's new election law brings increased costs, reduced service in several counties Read More

  5. Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Resort to open four new restaurants Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

October 13, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2021 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation