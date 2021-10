Cowboy Chicken reveals location of first Orlando area restaurant

click to enlarge Photo courtesy Cowboy Chicken

Cowboy Chicken's Quarter Chicken

The Dallas-based rotisserie chicken chain Cowboy Chicken has revealed the location of its first greater Orlando-area outpost, and it will be in nearby Kissimmee.The fast-casual Cowboy Chicken, as we wrote about earlier this year , have their hearts set on aggressive expansion in the Orlando area, with up to four locations planned. The newly-signed lease for 3290 Margaritaville Blvd. means that Kissimmee will be the first one out of the gate.“The growing Orlando market is a perfect opportunity to introduce our brand to both residents and the thousands of tourists visiting this popular destination daily,” said Sean Kennedy, president and CEO of Cowboy Chicken, in a press statement.The Kissimmee location of Cowboy Chicken — which sells wings, enchiladas and sides in addition to whole chickens — is tentatively set to open in early 2022. Locations in Winter Park, Altamonte Springs and Oviedo are reportedly still in the works.