Monday, October 18, 2021

Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Resort to open four new restaurants

Posted By on Mon, Oct 18, 2021 at 5:35 PM

click to enlarge Interior rendering of Amare at the new Swan and Dolphin Reserve. - PHOTO COURTESY OF WALT DISNEY WORLD SWAN AND DOLPHIN
  • photo courtesy of Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin
  • Interior rendering of Amare at the new Swan and Dolphin Reserve.

The mammoth, iconic Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin resort is getting even bigger. A new tower is opening at the resort with four new restaurants: a full-service signature restaurant called Amare; a poolside bar and grill called Tangerine, a grab-and-go option called Grounds, and the lobby lounge, Stir.

Details released today regarding Amare reveal a Mediterranean-inspired menu and interior. According to the press release, the menu "focuses on fresh premium ingredients popular in the [Mediterranean], including a wide variety of seafood, citrus, olive oils, pasta and pitas."



The wine list will include an option for flights with selections from across the Mediterranean.

Some menu highlights revealed include: grilled mahi with lemon and Tuscan kale,dumplings filled with bahrat spiced lamb, and deserts like Greek yogurt cheesecake.

Tangerine will offer signature drinks as well as casual dishes like flatbreads, salads, burgers and sandwiches, as well as a special tangerine-flavored popsicle.

Guests can grab coffee, sandwiches, pastries and other quick items before meetings or heading off to the theme parks at Grounds.

At Stir, specialty cocktails and light bites are on the menu, including cured meats from Spain and Italy. The lounge will also feature a rotating selection of food and drink pairings. 

An opening date has not yet been shared.




