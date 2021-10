White Ring are coming in November to show Orlando heaven

click image Photo courtesy White Ring/Facebook

It's just after Halloween, but early November is still the perfect time of year for Witch House pioneers White Ring to materialize in Will's Pub.The eldritch duo, newly relocated to South Florida, will be venturing up for a live "ritual" on Friday, Nov. 5, aided and abetted by local EBM marauder Mother Juno and Tampa's DJ Maus.White Ring were one of the innovators of the "White House" sound in the early 2000s, entrancing listeners with a disorienting mix of slowwwwwwwed-down hip-hop beats and icy vocals. The band released their most recent full-length,, earlier this year. It's a definite step forward with both heavier, more direct industrial textures and ethereal nods to Lycia.Tickets are available now through Endoxa Booking