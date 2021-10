Orlando's College Park Jazzfest is taking to the streets in early November

click image Photo courtesy the Legendary JC's/Facebook

Legendary JC's back in 2012

The streets of College Park will soon be grooving, as College Park Jazzfest returns next month.The 19th iteration of this fest is going down on Saturday, Nov. 13, from 5-11 p.m. Beyond a no-doubt scorching set from locals the Legendary JC's, not much of the lineup has been announced as of this writing. But there will be three stages worth of live music — jazz and beyond.The outdoor event will take over Edgewater Drive between Smith and Hazel streets. Local vendors and restaurants will keep their doors open a lil' late too, to help you celebrate.Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door.