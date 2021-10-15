Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Friday, October 15, 2021

Bloggytown

Florida leads nation in nursing home deaths from COVID-19

Posted By on Fri, Oct 15, 2021 at 11:10 AM

click to enlarge ADOBE
  • Adobe

Florida led the nation in the rate of COVID-19 nursing-home deaths during a four-week period that ended Sept. 19, according to a report published Thursday by the senior-advocacy group AARP.

The report, which relies on federal data, said Florida nursing homes reported 289 resident deaths from COVID-19 during the period. The Florida deaths represented nearly 14 percent of 2,131 COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes across the nation.



Related Florida leads the nation in coronavirus infections among nursing home workers
Florida leads the nation in coronavirus infections among nursing home workers
By Christine Sexton, NSF
Blogs

“With more than 11,000 lives lost in Florida’s long-term care system since the start of the pandemic, we can only hope that the recent decreases in new cases and hospitalizations could mean that the darkest days of this global public health crisis are behind us,” AARP Florida State Director Jeff Johnson said in a prepared statement.

Florida saw a surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in July and August as the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus swept across the state. But the state has had a steady decline in hospitalizations in September and early October.

Related When begged by her family to get vaccinated, this nursing home worker said 'Nope lol'
"Nope lol"
When begged by her family to get vaccinated, this nursing home worker said 'Nope lol'
By Jenny Deam, Ryan Gabrielson and Bianca Fortis, ProPublica
News

The AARP report also showed that Florida’s vaccination rate among nursing-home workers and residents continued to lag compared to other states. However, the report said Florida had an uptick in the rate of staff vaccinations, which increased four percentage points, to 53 percent, from the rate reported the previous month. The state's rate of staff vaccinations trailed the national average of 67 percent, and Florida ranked second-to-last in the nation, with only Louisiana lower at 52.8 percent.

The AARP also reported that 12 percent, or roughly 85, of Florida’s nearly 700 nursing homes, had “met the industry standard and vaccinated at least 75 percent of their staff.”

AARP releases periodic COVID-19 reports about all states, using data that nursing homes submit to the federal Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. The information is compiled by the AARP Public Policy Institute and the Scripps Gerontology Center at Miami University in Ohio.



Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

  |  

More Blogs »

Trending

Speaking of...

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Wife of Orlando's Pulse shooter gives interview for the first time in years: '“It’s time people know the truth' Read More

  2. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' ban on school mask mandates could become state law Read More

  3. Florida has less than 1,000 ICU patients with COVID-19 as hospitalizations continue to drop Read More

  4. Central Florida school board member details threats made against her for supporting mask mandate Read More

  5. Vermont family sues Disney for $20M, alleging toddler was sexual assaulted on Disney Cruise Line ship Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

October 13, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2021 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation