Florida has less than 1,000 ICU patients with COVID-19 as hospitalizations continue to drop

In another sign of easing pressure on Florida hospitals, the number of COVID-19 patients in intensive-care units has dropped below 1,000, according to data posted online Thursday by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The data showed that 918 intensive-care unit beds at 261 Florida hospitals were being used by COVID-19 patients.As a comparison, intensive-care units had 1,425 patients with COVID-19 on Oct. 1. Hospitals and intensive-care units were hit with surges of patients in July and August as the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus spread across the state. But cases and hospitalizations have steadily decreased in September and early October.Overall, 3,353 patients with COVID-19 were in Florida hospitals Thursday, according to the federal data. On Oct. 1, that number was 5,414.