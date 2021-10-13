Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

Wednesday, October 13, 2021

There's a new brewery looking to open up in Seminole County

Posted By on Wed, Oct 13, 2021 at 3:44 PM

click image PHOTO COURTESY LITTLE WEKIVA BREWERY/FACEBOOK
  • Photo courtesy Little Wekiva Brewery/Facebook
Seminole County may see another brewery open in the near future if the permitting stars align.

Connor Brewing LLC, the folks behind "nano-brewery" Little Wekiva Brewery, have their sights set on setting up shop in Seminole County, as reported by the Orlando Business Journal.



Connor have filed paperwork to open a 1,200-square-foot outpost right near a Publix and First Watch in the bustling Springs Plaza shopping center in Longwood, also per OBJ. Connor Brewing is seeking an exemption to open a brewery operation at that address.

With a Facebook page and website up and running and promising a "neighborhood brewery pouring soon," it looks as though Wekiva Springs Road might just be the homebase for Little Wekiva Brewery's future operations.



