There's a new brewery looking to open up in Seminole County

click image Photo courtesy Little Wekiva Brewery/Facebook

Seminole County may see another brewery open in the near future if the permitting stars align.Connor Brewing LLC, the folks behind " nano-brewery " Little Wekiva Brewery, have their sights set on setting up shop in Seminole County, as reported by theConnor have filed paperwork to open a 1,200-square-foot outpost right near a Publix and First Watch in the bustling Springs Plaza shopping center in Longwood, also perConnor Brewing is seeking an exemption to open a brewery operation at that address.With a Facebook page and website up and running and promising a "neighborhood brewery pouring soon," it looks as though Wekiva Springs Road might just be the homebase for Little Wekiva Brewery's future operations.