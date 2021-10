Big Freedia brings 'Big Diva energy' to Orlando in November

click image Photo courtesy Big Freedia/Facebook

You're not hallucinating, none other than bounce legend Big Freedia is plotting a return to Orlando as soon as November.Last seen around these parts for a sold-out show in 2018 , Big Freedia is heading back to Will's Pub on Sunday, Nov. 21 at 8 p.m.The queen of New Orleans bounce just released new EPlast month, which she's eager to show off on stage.“It’s about people stepping into their space and owning their space,” Big Freedia said of her new tracks during a recent interview with American Songwriter . “And being boss and when they step into a room, how they light a room up, or when they step into any place, how they light it up. It’s all about the energy on this project.”Tickets for Big Freedia at Will's go on sale Thursday, Oct. 14 through See Tickets for $25 with a meet-and-great add-on option for $50. This show is certain to sell out.